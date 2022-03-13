Local animal shelter holding ‘goat yoga’ fundraiser

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A local non-profit animal shelter is holding an animal-themed workout activity to raise funds for the shelter.

Instead of downward dog... how about downward goat?

It’s goat yoga for a good cause as the Laurel Jones County Animal Rescue League gears up for the fun-filled fundraiser.

Goat yoga is pretty simple. A yoga instructor will teach a beginner’s yoga class while baby goats interact with participants.

The event kicks off at 5:45 p.m. on March 24. Tickets are $30 per person. Each participant should bring a yoga mat or towel and a water bottle.

The yoga class is open to all experience levels.

“No yoga experience needed,” said Elisha Dykes, Laurel Jones County Animal Rescue League director. “It’s a lot of laughter, a lot of music, basic poses and a lot of baby goats playing around ... the baby goats will jump on your back.”

Pre-registration is encouraged. Tickets are available on the Laurel Jones County Animal Rescue League’s Facebook page.

