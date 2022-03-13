L Town Records holds first music festival

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A local record label, L Town Records, hosted the first music festival in label history in Jones County Saturday.

Many of the acts under the label took stage at the Magnolia Center by the South Mississippi Fairgrounds, performing for a large, local crowd.

“The people are coming out,” said L Town Records CEO Rodney Ashford. “Everyone’s having a good time. The music is great, the sound is great.

“That’s really what we came for, was to listen to this music, have a good time and just fellowship with each other.”

A portion of the funds will be donated to the Dying to Live organization, a group that helps the community with addiction. Ashford wanted to help them out because they helped a good friend of his.

“Dying to Live took him in for free and helped him as best they could with his problems,” Ashford said. “He graduated from the program recently and is doing real good, so we just appreciate them and want to do something for them.”

