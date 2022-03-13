Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Advertisement

L Town Records holds first music festival

Laurel's first record label threw its first concert Saturday night, a fundraiser for the "Dying to Live" organization.
By Will Polston
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 12:09 AM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A local record label, L Town Records, hosted the first music festival in label history in Jones County Saturday.

Many of the acts under the label took stage at the Magnolia Center by the South Mississippi Fairgrounds, performing for a large, local crowd.

“The people are coming out,” said L Town Records CEO Rodney Ashford. “Everyone’s having a good time. The music is great, the sound is great.

“That’s really what we came for, was to listen to this music, have a good time and just fellowship with each other.”

A portion of the funds will be donated to the Dying to Live organization, a group that helps the community with addiction. Ashford wanted to help them out because they helped a good friend of his.

“Dying to Live took him in for free and helped him as best they could with his problems,” Ashford said. “He graduated from the program recently and is doing real good, so we just appreciate them and want to do something for them.”

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Columbia Police speak about "Operation Guardian" Friday.
Columbia police’s ‘Operation Guardian’ nets three arrests
MBI searching for person of interest linked to double homicide in Newton County
MBI searching for person of interest linked to double homicide in Newton County
A UPS driver is hospitalized after suffering severe injuries when two pit bulls attacked him...
Sheriff: Pit bull attack severely injures UPS driver in Jackson County
A funeral procession for six-year-old Ja'Kyrie Silas passes under an American Flag on its way...
Funeral services held for Hattiesburg child killed in shooting
Police Chief Daren Freeman said after officers observed the home, they came back with a search...
Couple charged with animal cruelty after 69 dogs, 1 cat seized from Pass Christian home

Latest News

Goat yoga, you bet
Goat yoga, you bet
Fat Boys opens
Fat Boys opens
Photos exhibited
Photos exhibited
On Saturday, March 12, 2022, L-Town and Ashford Photography & Films will present “L-Town...
L-Town Music Festival to be held on Saturday in Laurel