Historic Smith Drug Company open on Saturdays through August

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Sixth Street Museum District’s newest attraction is now open to the public on Saturday afternoons.

The historic Smith Drug Company on Mobile Street will be open every Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. through August.

Smith Drug will have malts and shakes as well as T-shirts.

Historic artifacts will be featured inside the pharmacy, which opened in the 1920s and served the community for 71 years.

It was recently restored by the Hattiesburg Convention Commission and re-opened earlier this month.

“Our plan originally was (to open) for special events, Mobile Renaissance Festival, that sort of thing,” said Rick Taylor, executive director of the Hattiesburg Convention Commission.

“But, we realized that folks really want to come in, they want to learn about this history, they want to experience what it was like here at Smith Drug.”

Pharmacy founder E. Hammond Smith first opened the business in 1925.

James A. Cohen took it over in 1980 and ran it under the name Cohen Drugs until 1996.

“You’ll be able to come in, you’ll be able to tour, purchase a malt, or a shake or a T-shirt,” Taylor said. “A lot of the items in the store are there to replicate what the store was like and they’re not for sale, but the soda fountain will be operable and will be available.”

