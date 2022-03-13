Win Stuff
Hattiesburg Cultural Center hosts photo exhibit on Native-American culture

A photo exhibit of Southeastern Native-American culture will be on display at the Hattiesburg Cultural Center for the next three weeks.
By Charles Herrington
Updated: 3 hours ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Arts Council is hosting a new photography exhibit focusing on the life and history of Southeastern Native-Americans.

The photos, which are displayed at the Hattiesburg Cultural Center, were taken by Tammy Greer, an associate professor in the Department of Psychology at the University of Southern Miss and the director of the USM Center for American-Indian Research and Studies.

The exhibit has nearly 100 photos that were taken in several southern states over the last decade.

Saturday, Greer spoke about the exhibit and answered questions from visitors at the cultural center.

“The whole purpose of me taking these photos is to document and make public the Southeastern Native-American experience,” Greer said. “And I’m very proud of these folks that I’ve photographed and I’m proud that we’re part of this culture and I want for everybody to see it.”

The exhibit will be at the Hattiesburg Cultural Center for about another three weeks.

