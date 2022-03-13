Hattiesburg community gathers to say goodbye to Nick’s Ice House

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - On Sunday, members of a Hattiesburg community united to show just how much a local business had meant to them.

Nick’s Ice House, a local bar and Hub City staple, was gutted by a July 2021 fire.

Nearly eight months later, the Ice House held its farewell event, ‘The Last Waltz.’

Complimentary drinks, food and live music played by some of the performers frequenting Nick’s over the years highlighted the event.

“Nick always said one day or a hundred million years, you are a friend,” said Rheanne Craft, one of Nick’s daughters. “This is exciting and I’m having more fun than anybody.”

Attendees had the area packed before 1 p.m. Sunday and the party is expected to go all night long.

“Thank you to this community, thank you to you guys for loving Nick’s and we’re very appreciative,” said Craft “It is going to be a sad day, but it’s also beautiful.”

