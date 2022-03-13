Golden Eagle Pow Wow returning to USM campus in 2022

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - An annual event showcasing Native-American culture in the Hattiesburg area that was canceled the last two years due to the pandemic is returning in 2022.

The Golden Eagle Intertribal Pow Wow will be held at the University of Southern Mississippi on Oct. 8.

It was hosted at USM for several years in the spring and then, was held for a few years at Hinton Park in Petal before being canceled in 2020 and 2021.

The event features dancing, arts and crafts and other aspects of traditional American-Indian life.

Vance Beaver, of Lake Charles, La., has served as master of ceremonies for many of the past Pow Wows.

He’s happy to see it return to the Pine Belt and the USM campus.

“You know, a lot of the Pow Wows are just now coming back in so, we still haven’t got fliers out, but we’re coming back on the campus and should be very very good this year,” Beaver said. “A lot of people are excited that we can do it, because it’s been so long and it’s really great.”

The event will be held at USM’s Spirit Park.

