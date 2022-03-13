Funeral services held for Hattiesburg child killed in shooting

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Funeral services were held Saturday afternoon for a 6-year-old Hattiesburg boy who was shot and killed at a local residence two weeks ago.

Services were held at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church for Ja’Kyrie Amir Silas

He was shot and killed at a home on Willis Avenue on Feb. 27.

Two other people were injured critically in that shooting.

After the funeral, burial took place at Highland Cemetery.

Along the way the funeral procession passed under an American flag, which was suspended from a Hattiesburg Fire Department ladder truck.

“It’s a real tragedy, real bad, because my little nephew, he was just beginning to live,” James Smith said. “I feel real bad about it and I hope that whoever it was that did it, they turn themself in.”

No one has been arrested yet in the shooting.

If you have any information about the incident, call Crimestoppers at (601) 582-STOP (7867) or go online at p3tips.

