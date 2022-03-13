Fat Boy’s Pizza opens up in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Pizza lovers, you are in luck, as a new pizza restaurant has opened up right along Highway 49 by Southern Miss.

Fat Boy’s Pizza held their grand opening Saturday for their first location outside the state of Louisiana.

While today was a big success for the restaurant, many factors such as the pandemic and the Russia/Ukraine conflict make it tough for a business due to raising prices.

Owner Gabe Corchiani seems confident in their product to keep them afloat.

“Something that makes our concept and our pizza, is what I call sometimes ‘COVID proof,” said Corchiani. “We have four other stores and we did well with COVID. People went ahead and felt comfortable, going and taking out. People feel sort of safe with hot pizza in a box.”

They are also hoping to expand to Texas in the near future.

