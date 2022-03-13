Win Stuff
Coroner identifies 7-year-old victim involved in car crash at Clarion-Ledger building; Woman charged with aggravated DUI

Kathryn Blankenship
Kathryn Blankenship(Hinds County Sheriff's Office)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 6:25 PM CST
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A seven-year-old was killed after a car crashed into the side of the Clarion-Ledger building in Jackson on Saturday.

Deputy Chief Deric Hearn says the crash occurred at 4:36 p.m. in Downtown Jackson near West and Pearl Streets.

The entire front of the car was damaged, and the windows were also shattered.

1 person killed after car crashes into Clarion Ledger building
1 person killed after car crashes into Clarion Ledger building(WLBT)

Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart says Cheveyo Alspaugh was a passenger in the car and died.

Kathryn Blankenship is charged with aggravated DUI.

Blankenship was arrested by the Jackson Police Department on Saturday, and she is currently being held at the Hinds County Detention Center in Raymond as she awaits her initial appearance.

This is an ongoing investigation.

