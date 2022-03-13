Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Advertisement

Average US gas price rises 22% in two weeks to record $4.43

Propelled by surging costs for gas, food and housing, consumer inflation jumped 7.9% over the past year. (CNN, @DTGTACOS, INSTAGRAM)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline shot up a whopping 79 cents over the past two weeks to a record-setting $4.43 per gallon (3.8 liters) as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is contributing to already-high prices at the pump.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday the new price exceeds by 32 cents the prior all-time high of $4.11 set in July 2008. But that’s still quite a ways from the inflation-adjusted record high of about $5.24 per gallon.

The price at the pump is $1.54 higher than it was a year ago.

Lundberg said gas prices are likely to remain high in the short term as crude oil costs soar amid global supply concerns following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Prices at the pump were rising long before Russia invaded Ukraine as post-lockdown demand has pushed prices higher. Crude prices plummeted in early 2020 as economies around the world shut down because of COVID-19 — the price of futures even turned negative, meaning some sellers were paying buyers to take oil. Prices rebounded, however, as demand recovered faster than producers pulled oil out of the ground and inventories dried up.

Then, the price increase accelerated after war began.

Energy prices are also contributing to the worst inflation that Americans have seen in 40 years, far outpacing higher wages.

Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas is in the San Francisco Bay Area, at $5.79 per gallon. The lowest average is in Tulsa, Oklahoma, at $3.80 per gallon.

According to the survey, the average price of diesel also spiked, up $1.18 over two weeks, to $5.20 a gallon. Diesel costs $2.11 more than it did one year ago.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbia Police speak about "Operation Guardian" Friday.
Columbia police’s ‘Operation Guardian’ nets three arrests
MBI searching for person of interest linked to double homicide in Newton County
MBI searching for person of interest linked to double homicide in Newton County
A UPS driver is hospitalized after suffering severe injuries when two pit bulls attacked him...
Sheriff: Pit bull attack severely injures UPS driver in Jackson County
A funeral procession for six-year-old Ja'Kyrie Silas passes under an American Flag on its way...
Funeral services held for Hattiesburg child killed in shooting
Police Chief Daren Freeman said after officers observed the home, they came back with a search...
Couple charged with animal cruelty after 69 dogs, 1 cat seized from Pass Christian home

Latest News

Journalist Brent Renaud attends the International Documentary Association’s 2014 IDA...
Acclaimed filmmaker Brent Renaud shot, killed in Ukraine
Former President Barack Obama speaks during a memorial service for former Senate Majority...
Barack Obama says he tested positive for COVID-19
A woman carries her cat near a destroyed bridge as she flees from her hometown on the road...
Russian airstrike escalates offensive in western Ukraine
Community gathers for a final celebration of Nick's Ice House.
Hattiesburg community gathers to say goodbye to Nick’s Ice House
FILE - President Joe Biden announces Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as his nominee to the Supreme...
US, China officials to meet as tensions mount over Russia