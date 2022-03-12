Sheriff: Pit bull attack severely injures UPS driver in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities are investigating after a UPS driver was attacked by two pit bulls in Jackson County while attempting to deliver a package.

According to Sheriff Mike Ezell, it happened Friday at a home in Escatawpa.

A worker with the electric company was passing by at the time when he saw the dogs attacking the man, said the sheriff. The witness immediately called 911 and helped get the dogs off of the victim.

The UPS worker was hospitalized with severe injuries but the sheriff did not have an update on his current condition.

Investigators do not believe the dogs were roaming loose at the time of the attack, said Ezell. Two pit bulls were taken into custody and turned over to Jackson County Animal Shelter.

No charges have been filed at this time, however, the sheriff’s department and animal control are investigating.

