Sen. Wicker among lawmakers traveling to Poland to assess security situation

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WLOX) - Mississippi Senator Roger Wicker is joining other lawmakers in Poland to talk about assess the security situation caused by the Ukrainian invasion.

The group traveled Saturday to Poland to meet with senior government officials and visit refugee sites to reaffirm the United States’ commitment to Poland, said a press release from Wicker’s office. The visit comes in response to the ongoing invasion of Ukraine by Russian president Vladimir Putin.

Russian forces continued to pound the port city of Mariupol, shelling a mosque that was sheltering more than 80 people, including children, the Ukrainian government said Saturday. Fighting also raged on the outskirts of Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, as Russia’s expanding invasion bombarded other resisting cities into rubble.

Wicker previously traveled overseas in January to meet with the Ukrainian president.

Wicker previously traveled overseas in January to meet with the Ukrainian president. (Sen. Roger Wicker)

Wicker, who is a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, joins Sens. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., and Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn. for the trip.

“Russian dictator Vladimir Putin’s unprovoked assault on Ukraine has threatened to plunge Europe into the deadliest conflict since 1945,” Wicker said. “Putin’s continued attack on a sovereign nation demands a strong and united response from the U.S and our NATO allies. I am glad to visit Poland as we work together to halt Putin’s advance. I also look forward to meeting with senior Polish officials to find new avenues for cooperation in supporting our brave Ukrainian friends.”

“I am proud to join my colleagues on this important trip to Poland,” said Portman. “The Polish people continue their unwavering support for NATO after 23 years of fighting alongside the U.S. and our allies. This bipartisan delegation will send a clear message that the U.S. is thankful for their support of Ukraine and their offer of providing fighter jets, as the people of Ukraine continues to endure brutal Russian atrocities.”

“I am proud to stand with my colleagues from both sides of the aisle with our friend and ally Poland,” said Klobuchar. “Poland has been a stalwart ally to Ukraine, welcoming Ukrainian refugees and providing critical resources during this unprovoked attack. We will be meeting with military and government leaders, U.S. soldiers stationed in Poland, and Ukrainian refugees and aid workers. We will make clear our commitment to stand with the Ukrainian and Polish people against Vladimir Putin.”

“As Putin continues his brutal, savage invasion, I’m traveling with a bipartisan group of Senators to the Ukrainian border in Poland to see first-hand the heartbreaking, exploding humanitarian crisis —and learn how America can magnify its military assistance to brave Ukrainian freedom fighters. I’ll be bringing a message of strong solidarity and support from Connecticut’s people — particularly from our Ukrainian-American community — and I’ll be learning how best we can help. I will be meeting with senior members of the Polish and American governments, the brave men and women of the 82nd Airborne Division, and relief organizations to seek greatly expanded aid to Ukraine. The Ukrainian people are inspiring the world in their bold, brave fight for freedom. I’ll continue pressing for America to provide more ammunition, Javelin and Stinger missiles, fighter airplanes, and other lethal aid. Refugees need food, shelter, and medical care. I will bring back to Connecticut an eyewitness account of how we can help offer more support,” said Blumenthal.

Wicker spoke with WLOX in February just after Russia invaded Ukraine. You can watch that full interview below.

Insight on the growing tensions as the attacks on the Ukraine are now underway.

Missiles continue to rain around Ukraine as Russia pursues its large scale military attack. What is dealing with someone like Putin like and what could be next?

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.