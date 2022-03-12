Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Advertisement

Mississippi shipyard ceremony marks keel for USS Ted Stevens

(KTUU)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 2:25 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PASCAGOULA, Miss. - Mississippi shipyard workers, Navy sailors and the family of the late U.S. Sen. Ted Stevens of Alaska gathered for the keel authentication of a ship named for Stevens.

The ceremonial welding marked the foundation of Ingalls Shipbuilding’s new guided-missile destroyer for the Navy, the USS Ted Stevens. He was a pilot during World War II.

The Alaska Republican served in the Senate from 1968 to 2008. He was 86 when he died in 2010.

The late senator’s wife, Catherine, and their two daughters took part in the ceremony Wednesday in Pascagoula, Mississippi. Catherine Stevens called it “a marvelous moment.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“... if I ever find out anybody has committed a crime against the elderly, I will come after...
Elderly, disabled veteran found in ‘squalid’ conditions; 5 accused of abuse, narcotics-related charges
A 54-year-old Oak Vale resident died from injuries sustained in a two-vehicle collision in...
Motorcyclist killed in 2-vehicle crash Thursday in Marion County
Entrepreneur opens 4 businesses in downtown Hattiesburg
Entrepreneur opens 4 businesses in downtown Hattiesburg
Columbia Police speak about "Operation Guardian" Friday.
Columbia police’s ‘Operation Guardian’ nets three arrests
Christian West, 29, Lamar County, was arrested and charged with grand larceny auto for...
Lamar Co. man charged with pick-up theft

Latest News

Pow Wow wows
Pow Wow wows
Photos exhibited
Photos exhibited
Ladner to return at helm of USM basketball
Ladner to return at helm of USM basketball
Wicker headed to Poland
Wicker headed to Poland
The Golden Eagle Intertribal Pow Wow returns to the Southern Miss campus on Oct. 8.
Golden Eagle Pow Wow returning to USM campus in 2022