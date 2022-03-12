L-Town Music Festival to be held on Saturday in Laurel

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - On Saturday, March 12, L-Town and Ashford Photography & Films will present “L-Town Musical Festival”, one of the biggest events to hit Laurel in recent years.

It will be held at The South Mississippi Fairgrounds inside The Magnolia Center Arena located at 1457 Ellisville Blvd.

This community event will promote a diverse group of local talent and features recording artists from around the country including:

Mr. LJ Echols (Southern Soul Blues)

The Jay Morris Group (R&B Soul)

Eden Brent (Boogie Woogie Blues Pianist)

Jerry Fair & The Delta Blues Crew (Original Rock Blues)

Ra’Shad The Blues Kid (Blues Guitarist)

The Chad Knight Band (Alternative/Reggae Rock)

Ju Evans (Southern Soul Blues)

Along with L-Town Recording favorites: Bre Mill, Tyrone Rogers, Zac Clark, Ebony Cole, InuXev, and Ty Lindsey.

Rodney L. Ashford is the CEO of L-Town Records and Ashford Photography & Films and said there’ll be something for everyone at the concert on Saturday.

“Music is the thing that unites us all, regardless of where you come from or who you are, it’s the music that we share an interest in,” said Rodney.

“Music has the power to move you, to motivate you and we just want to come together and celebrate that and give something back to the community too. We’ll be giving some of the proceeds to some local charities in our area,” Rodney added.

A portion of the proceeds will go to Dying To Live, a local Christian rehabilitation program for broken men and women, and also Unlimited Dreams Christian Learning Center, an accredited private Christian school that gives its services free to the community.

Tickets cost $45, and gates will open at 1 p.m. with the music festival starting at 2 p.m.

Kids 10 & Under Free Admission but must be accompanied by an adult.

L-Town Records and Ashford Photography & Films is located at 501 N 13th Avenue in Laurel.

For more information visit: www.l-townrecords.com

