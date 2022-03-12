Historical Society wraps up annual meeting at Eureka School Friday

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A two-day meeting of the Mississippi Historical Society in Hattiesburg wrapped up Friday with special panel discussions at the Historic Eureka School.

Among the topics discussed were commemorating and preserving local African-American history.

The event began Thursday with a business meeting and luncheon at the Trent Lott Center at the University of Southern Mississippi.

“The location rotates, it’s in Jackson every other year, so we’re delighted to be in Hattiesburg this year,” said W. Brother Rogers, secretary and treasurer for the Mississippi Historical Society. “We like to focus on the history of the city which is hosting us.”

“To have them here in Hattiesburg, to see some of the spaces that I’ve talked about over and over again, the Historic Eureka School, to have them in this room and to be able to point out some of the images of Mobile Street, it has just been extremely rewarding,” said Latoya Norman, director of museums for the Sixth Street Museum District.

The event concluded with an awards luncheon.

Among the people honored was Ellie J. Dahmer, who received the Lifetime Achievement Award for work in promoting civil rights education.

