Cole’s Law signed by Miss. Gov.

Cara Sims is thankful for the new law that passed after two years of fighting.
By Mia Monet
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 8:46 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Cara Sims spent the last three years fighting for “Cole’s Law” to become legislation.

Last week, her dream became a reality when Gov. Tate Reeves signed the bill into law.

For those who don’t remember, Cole’s Law prohibits medical providers from denying an individual with a disability an organ transplant, solely on the basis of a disability.

Sims says this win is not just for her and her son, it’s for everybody.

“This is every person with a disability. This is their law. It’s not just for my son, it’s for all of them. It’s been a long time coming, and I’m just so happy that it finally passed and that every Mississippian with a disability is protected under this law,” said Sims.

