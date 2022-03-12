Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Advertisement

Chick-fil-A coming to Forrest General Hospital

A new Chick-fil-A restaurant will soon be opening up in a local hospital.
By Will Polston
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 9:09 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A new Chick-fil-A restaurant will soon be opening up in a local hospital.

Forrest General Hospital will soon be the host to the newest franchise location.

The menu will be slightly limited, due to the size of the new location, but the staples of the menu will be available.

“For the longest time, we’ve only had a Chick-fil-A on this side of Hattiesburg, and now we get to serve a whole different community on that side,” said General Manager Nicholas Blake. “I know the nurses and doctors have been raving, they’re really excited about it, so the excitement is building up about this Chick-fil-a.”

Open interviews for Chick-fil-A are happening every Thursday from 2 p.m. - 5 p.m, at the Highway 98 location.

No official opening date is set for the new location.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

“...If I ever find out anybody has committed a crime against the elderly, I will come after...
Elderly, disabled veteran found in ‘unhealthy conditions;’ 5 accused of abuse, narcotics-related charges
A 54-year-old Oak Vale resident died from injuries sustained in a two-vehicle collision in...
Motorcyclist killed in 2-vehicle crash Thursday in Marion County
Entrepreneur opens 4 businesses in downtown Hattiesburg
Entrepreneur opens 4 businesses in downtown Hattiesburg
Michael Wilson
MDOC Commissioner gives update on how two-time murderer Michael Wilson escaped from CMCF, who may have helped
Christian West, 29, Lamar County, was arrested and charged with grand larceny auto for...
Lamar Co. man charged with pick-up theft

Latest News

Columbia Police speak about "Operation Guardian" Friday.
Columbia police’s ‘Operation Guardian’ nets three arrests
The Mississippi Historical Society held day two of its annual meeting at the Historic Eureka...
Historical Society wraps up annual meeting at Eureka School Friday
On Saturday, March 12, 2022, L-Town and Ashford Photography & Films will present “L-Town...
L-Town Music Festival to be held on Saturday in Laurel
L-Town Music Festival to be held on Saturday in Laurel
L-Town Music Festival to be held on Saturday in Laurel