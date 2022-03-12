Chick-fil-A coming to Forrest General Hospital

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A new Chick-fil-A restaurant will soon be opening up in a local hospital.

Forrest General Hospital will soon be the host to the newest franchise location.

The menu will be slightly limited, due to the size of the new location, but the staples of the menu will be available.

“For the longest time, we’ve only had a Chick-fil-A on this side of Hattiesburg, and now we get to serve a whole different community on that side,” said General Manager Nicholas Blake. “I know the nurses and doctors have been raving, they’re really excited about it, so the excitement is building up about this Chick-fil-a.”

Open interviews for Chick-fil-A are happening every Thursday from 2 p.m. - 5 p.m, at the Highway 98 location.

No official opening date is set for the new location.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

