Carey golf team sets mark in winning tournament

OPELIKA, Ala. (WDAM) - William Carey University men’s golf team captured the Lawrence Technological University Spring Break Invitational by 20 strokes.

The Crusaders posted a day one total of 296 and then fired a school-record 12-nder-par 276.

Adam Files led the way on day one, posting a 1-under-par 71, to end the day in second place. Claes Borregaard ended the day in fourth place, after posting a 2-over-par 74, with Ryan Bell finishing day one in ninth at 3 over par.

Borregaard came out on fire on day two, firing a 6-under-par 66, to finish the tournament in second place. Files switched places with Borregaard, finishing in fourth place, with a 2-under-par 70.

Making the biggest move of the day was Conner McKelroy, moving up eight spots to fifth with a 4-under-par 68 while Bell moved up to sixth with an even-par 72.

WCU is back in action March 21 as it travels to New Orleans, La. to take part in the Wolfpack Invitational, hosted by Loyola University at Bayou Oaks Golf Course.

