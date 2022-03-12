Columbia police’s ‘Operation Guardian’ nets three arrests

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - The Columbia Police Department has arrested several store clerks on misdemeanor charges related to the sale of vaping products and alcohol to minors.

“Three arrests were made, all of which were store clerks who sold to an undercover underage person,” said Michael Kelly, chief of the Columbia Police Department. “The charges ranged from the sale of alternative nicotine products or gifts to minors to the sale of alcohol to minors.”

All of the arrests happened Thursday night.

Two of them took place at the Xhale Smoke Shop on U.S. Highway 98.

The other arrest was made at the Valero station on South High School Avenue.

The arrests are part of an ongoing program at the CPD called “Operation Guardian.”

It started after residents expressed concerns about the use of vaping products and alcohol among minors in town.

“‘Operation Guardian’ has to do with the interdiction of criminal activity, as it relates to the sale of these products to minors, as well as the DUI enforcement aspect with minors,” Kelly said.

Kelly said other investigations are underway and said CPD officers will be intently watching the streets during the upcoming Spring Break period.

“If you own one of these businesses, I just ask you to do what the law requires. If you choose to sell to adults, that’s perfectly legal. We don’t have a problem with that, but please don’t sell to our kids,” Kelly said.

Columbia Police worked with the state Alcohol Beverage Control before setting up “Operation Guardian.”

