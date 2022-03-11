Win Stuff
Woman arrested on felony auto charge

Kimberly Dickerson, 41, of Hattiesburg, was arrested Friday morning and charged with grand larceny auto.(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 5:38 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A 41-year-old Hattiesburg woman was arrested Friday and charged with grand larceny auto.

Kimberly Dickerson was arrested about 10 a.m. in possession of a 2003 Nissan Maxima in the 100 block of Ellis Drive at Plantation Place Apartments.

Dickerson was charged booked into the Forrest County Jail.

