Woman arrested on felony auto charge

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A 41-year-old Hattiesburg woman was arrested Friday and charged with grand larceny auto.

Kimberly Dickerson was arrested about 10 a.m. in possession of a 2003 Nissan Maxima in the 100 block of Ellis Drive at Plantation Place Apartments.

Dickerson was charged booked into the Forrest County Jail.

