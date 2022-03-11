Win Stuff
T-Storms tonight as arctic air moves into the area

Patrick's Friday PM Forecast 3/11
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 5:52 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Good evening everyone! Thunderstorms will move into the area this evening. The Arctic airmass will move in after midnight and temperatures fall sharply. Winds will pick up overnight with gusts as high 30-35 mph.

Temperatures will be near freezing tomorrow morning. Skies will be sunny, but highs will only reach the upper 40s. Winds will be gusty all day with gusts as high as 25-25 mph.

A hard freeze is expected on Sunday morning as lows bottom out into the low to mid 20s! You will need to bring in or protect any of your young and tender plants and flowers. Sunday afternoon will be sunny with highs in the low 60s.

We’ll quickly warm up as we go into early next week. Highs will reach the 70s by next Tuesday and Wednesday.

Our next chance of rain and thunderstorms will move in next Tuesday as another front moves through the area.

