Sophomore shortstop Dustin Dickerson finding his groove

By Taylor Curet
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 11:23 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Golden Eagles have won four games in a row - two against Top 25 opponents - and they’re doing it with everybody in the lineup.

If there were one player to single out during this stretch it’d be Dustin Dickerson.

The sophomore shortstop is batting .347 and just enjoyed his third straight three-hit game on Wednesday. Dickerson’s found succcess after moving from the No. 2 to No. 9 spot in the batting order.

The West Jones grad’s performance at the plate translating to the field as well.

“Just came out and got my work in and trusted the plan and got moved down to the nine-hole but trusted the plan,” Dickerson said. “I figured I might need to start producing. Even if I go 0-for-4 with four strikeouts, still bring my defense to the table because I think that can help us win some games. But when I’m hitting good, it definitely helps.”

“Man, he had a great [Wednesday] at the plate,” said USM head coach Scott Berry. “Two back-side RBI hits, he led off the inning with a double. His defense was outstanding. He made the routine play, he made the great play. To have that up in the middle was really special.”

Dickerson’s .347 batting average ranks third on the team. He has 17 hits with nine runs-batted-in.

Southern Miss (10-3) visits Dallas Baptist (6-6) this weekend for a three-game series beginning Saturday at 1 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

