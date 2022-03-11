Ready-to-drink cocktails hit Mississippi shelves

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Ready-to-drink cocktails are now on the shelves of supermarkets across Mississippi.

Thanks to legislation passed last session, the cocktails can be sold under a beer license outside of liquor stores.

For local distributors, like Stokes Distributing, it’s a new market and a challenge. They are looking forward to growing the industry and the benefits for workers throughout.

“This product will be in every convenience store, it’ll be in every supermarket. That’s our challenge right now getting it to market, getting the product and filling the pipeline. So, we think it’s a pretty big deal, it’s a new segment that we’re excited about that’s going to drive new sales, new revenue to our retails and obviously us. From selling all these Crown Royal’s and Tanqueray and Absolute products, a lot of consumers will jump into that space that have never tried it and that will ultimately benefit the liquor stores as well,” said Stokes Vice President of Sales, Matt Mumme.

Distributors say there are benefits for all their workers from a new boom in business, and they are looking forward to expanding.

