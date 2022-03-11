Pine Burr Area Council hosts 2022 Distinguished Citizen Award presentation

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Father Tommy Conway, the priest at St. Fabian Catholic Church, was honored as the Distinguished Citizen Award winner at this year’s Pine Burr Area Council Dinner.

Around 150 people gathered for dinner and the presentation of the award for Conway.

“This is our largest event in our 17 counties,” said Pine Burr Area Council Field Director Micah Huffman. “All of the money raised tonight goes to support scouting here in Forrest and Lamar counties and continues the program across our 17 counties.”

Conway is originally from Ireland and made his way to the Pine Belt in the ‘80s.

Since coming to the area, he has been an active member of the community, especially through his church and the University of Southern Mississippi.

“It’s very special to me because I grew up in Ireland, and I never knew much about the boy scouts,” said Conway. “I am delighted that the scouts chose me.”

