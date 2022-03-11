Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Advertisement

Pine Burr Area Council hosts 2022 Distinguished Citizen Award presentation

Around 150 people gathered for dinner and the presentation of the award for Father Tommy Conway.
By Will Polston
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Father Tommy Conway, the priest at St. Fabian Catholic Church, was honored as the Distinguished Citizen Award winner at this year’s Pine Burr Area Council Dinner.

Around 150 people gathered for dinner and the presentation of the award for Conway.

“This is our largest event in our 17 counties,” said Pine Burr Area Council Field Director Micah Huffman. “All of the money raised tonight goes to support scouting here in Forrest and Lamar counties and continues the program across our 17 counties.”

Conway is originally from Ireland and made his way to the Pine Belt in the ‘80s.

Since coming to the area, he has been an active member of the community, especially through his church and the University of Southern Mississippi.

“It’s very special to me because I grew up in Ireland, and I never knew much about the boy scouts,” said Conway. “I am delighted that the scouts chose me.”

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

SkyWest Airlines is ending its service to the Hattiesburg-Laurel Regional Airport.
SkyWest to end service to Hattiesburg-Laurel Regional Airport
Joel Chad Graves
Man pleads guilty, sentenced for fatally shooting son in 2018
Trista Whitman was approved Tuesday as Petal High School's women's basketball coach.
Petal High introduces new basketball coach
Dakota Saucier, 24, of Hattiesburg, was arrested and booked into the Forres County Jail.
Hub City man charged with aggravated assault after stabbing another man
JPD: Man arrested, charged with capital murder after shooting at gas station

Latest News

Around 150 people gathered for dinner and the presentation of the award for Father Tommy Conway.
Pine Burr Area Council hosts 2022 Distinguished Citizen Award presentation
March of the Mayors food box packing.
Extra Table hosts ‘Mississippi’s largest packing party’ for March of the Mayors’ food drive
Nick’s Ice House preparing for ‘Last Waltz’ event
Nick’s Ice House preparing for ‘Last Waltz’ event
The City of Bay Springs announced the return of its annual Bay Fest
The City of Bay Springs announced the return of its annual Bay Fest