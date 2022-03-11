Petal High School teacher tapped as Mississippi 2022 Teacher of the Year finalist

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) – The stage keeps getting a little bigger for Petal teacher Skye Morgan.

Morgan, who recently was named Teacher of the Year at Petal High School and then Petal School District Teacher of the Year, was selected by the Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) as a finalist for the 2022 State Teacher of the Year program

“I am honored and overwhelmed being named Congressional District 4 Teacher of the Year,” Morgan said. “As a teacher you never expect recognition; we teach because we love the kids.

“I want to thank all the students I have ever taught for giving me so much fulfillment,”

The Mississippi Teacher of the Year program recognizes exemplary teachers in the state.

If chosen, Morgan – who teaches 11th grade United States history – will be asked to share expertise through various presentations, professional development and activities for the improvement of education.

In addition, she would receive a $5,000 stipend and represent Mississippi in the National Teacher of the Year competition.

“We are so Panther Proud that Skye Morgan has been selected as a finalist for the Mississippi Teacher of the Year program,” said Matt Dillon, Petal School District superintendent. “Our district is fortunate to have two state teachers of the year, and Skye is another deserving educator who would represent our district and state very well.”

The winner will be announced during an 11 a.m. ceremony on April 1, at the Jackson Convention Complex in Jackson.

