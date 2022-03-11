Oak Grove student raises ‘dough’ for cancer center travel fund

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Gas prices are hitting levels never seen before, and we’re having to pay more at the pump to fill up our vehicles.

For Forrest General Cancer Center patients, the price hike can be a lot. One Oak Grove High School senior, however, is helping with those travel expenses.

Myles Hudson recently made a $1,000 donation to the Pinebelt Foundation Cancer Travel Fund, which provides gas cards to patients in need.

“I think they were surprised,” Hudson said. “I really didn’t inform them that I was coming, and they were definitely relieved to have it because I know the travel fund for gas cards was completely depleted as they wait on a grant each year that comes in about March or April, I think.”

Hudson says he found a love for baking at the beginning of the pandemic. Since then, he’s perfected his homemade focaccia bread.

For Valentine’s Day, he decided to sell a few loaves, and some other goodies, to raise money.

“I made about 40 dozen chocolate covered strawberries and sold those and then I also made a few loaves of homemade focaccia bread with a dipping oil and then I did a weekend previous to that as well, and in those two weekends alone I raised a little over $1,000,” Hudson said.

He says his side hustle started with someone close to him.

“A significant figure in my life was diagnosed with cancer back in September, and the only way I really felt that I could help was by doing something to serve the people around me,” Hudson said.

The young entrepreneur is not only helping others He is also accomplishing a lot in school.

“I’m the Vice President of Key Club, I’m in Beta Club, National Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta, I’m a Warrior Ambassador (and) FestivalSouth Youth Ambassador,” Hudson said. “I’ve got a lot going on.”

Hudson says he plans to continue making donations and looks forward to baking a bit more.

“I really just think with how crazy the world is right now any sort of positive change or impact is beneficial and just hope others continue to do the same,” Hudson said.

Hudson was also recently selected for Oak Grove High School’s Hall of Fame.

