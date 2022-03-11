MDOC Commissioner gives update on how two-time murderer Michael Wilson escaped from CMCF, who may have helped

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - This weekend marks one month since a two-time murderer escaped from Central Mississippi Correctional Facility.

The Department of Corrections Commissioner tells WLBT more Thursday about how Michael Wilson escaped and who is responsible.

Wilson’s escape led to a three-day manhunt that ended in Harrison County.

Between the time he left the prison to the time he got to the coast, Wilson manipulated a number of people into helping him get there, including law enforcement.

So, how does someone who’s escaped twice before manage to get out a third time?

Commissioner Burl Cain and MDOC’s search for an answer to that very question has led to a series of hearings with several CMCF employees, some of whom will be terminated.

“It’s regretful that they didn’t see him when they drove around the perimeter, so everything was in place. It shouldn’t of happened because he was there at the fence, and they did pass by,” Cain said. “The cars were moving, everything was working, but they just didn’t see.”

Legally, Cain wasn’t able to give an exact number as to how many workers are facing disciplinary action or their names.

“It’s several. It’s more than one,” Cain said. “For instance, there were three different patrol drivers and so I’m not going to say that all of them are losing their job. But anyway, there’s discipline for people who didn’t see because that’s what we train them to do. They were trained to do this, they knew what they were supposed to do, and so it just didn’t happen.”

Wilson was initially believed to have escaped on a Sunday, but we later learned that he actually got out a day sooner - leaving a thirty-plus hour void from the time he climbed through the razor wire to the time authorities were notified.

Cain said the reason for the delay was because workers assumed Wilson was in the hospital but he wasn’t, leading to an inaccurate inmate count.

“The count was messed up the whole period of time with one off, but they thought everybody was there,” he said. “The count was incorrect, so that caused them to keep missing it as they kept continuing to count.”

As for how Wilson managed to get taken out of maximum security, the commissioner said it was completely accidental and happened as workers were making room for other inmates to come in.

To prevent something like this from happening again, Commissioner Cain said they’re working to boost pay for employees and recruit people with more experience.

Additionally, he said even with a number of people still on administrative leave as a result of this investigation, CMCF is able to fill in the gap of missing employees through a special response team.

“We draw from that when we have shortages,” he said. “We are short, but we’re not so short that we can’t do our jobs.”

He said the disciplinary hearings should wrap up sometime next week with more information to come at that point.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.