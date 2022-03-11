MDHS hosts childhood resource and referral center in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Department of Human Services is working to expand its Childhood Care and Development services.

Throughout the state, they are working to establish Resource and Referral Centers. The centers will be working with families and children to boost their emotional intelligence in pre-K development as we come out of the pandemic.

“We do a lot of work with families and early educators understanding how children develop, how they learn, how they play and how they interact with their friends,” said Director of the Early Childhood Care and Development Center, Dr. Alicia Westbrook

Since mental health issues are still a hidden impact of the pandemic, Westbrook says teaching children how to manage, monitor and communicate their emotions is as important to their future as their cognitive development.

“During those early years, children have big emotions and it’s hard to understand what to do with those emotions. We help families understand the importance of labeling emotions, reading books about emotions, talking about emotions so that children can learn how to express themselves using their words,” said Westbrook.

The center offers free developmental assessments to anyone who wants to make an appointment. Families can then access the lending library full of toys that can be used as tools to help foster success for their children.

“We have a lending library with materials available for checkout. So we have materials that are very specific to children’s different developmental levels and developmental areas. So we talk a lot about children birth through eight, so you’ll find a lot of resources at our centers that are geared toward that age group,” said Westbrook.

The Hattiesburg location is at 108 Sheffield Loop. You can call 601-266-4745 for more information about making an appointment.

The department is working on placing Resource and Referral centers in rural communities as well. You can learn more about the centers across the state HERE.

