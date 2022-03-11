Win Stuff
LMSA principal selected as 2022 Miss. Administrator of the Year finalist

“Teachers are the nucleus of a school and great attention to detail, from the leader, should be...
(Mississippi Department of Education)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 3:30 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Department of Education announced the finalists for the 2022 Mississippi Administrator of the Year and the 2022 Mississippi Teacher of the Year.

According to MDE, the Mississippi Administrator of the Year program honors an administrator who demonstrates superior ability to inspire teachers, employs exemplary leadership practices and participates as an active member of the community.

Dr. Kiana Pendleton, the principal of the Laurel Magnet School of the Arts in the Laurel School District, was selected as a finalist from District 4.

According to MDE, Her personal philosophy snapshot is: “Teachers are the nucleus of a school and great attention to detail, from the leader, should be applied to building their capacity to positively impact student achievement.”

The Mississippi Teacher of the Year program also recognizes exemplary teachers in the state. Brittany Morgan, of Petal High Schol, was also chosen as a finalist from District 4

Both recipients will receive a $5,000 stipend and will share expertise through various presentations, professional development and activities for the improvement of education in the state.

The winners will be announced on April 1, during a ceremony at the Jackson Convention Complex in Jackson.

