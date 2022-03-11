Win Stuff
Lamar Co. man charged with pick-up theft

Christian West, 29, Lamar County, was arrested and charged with grand larceny auto for...
By WDAM Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 2:58 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A 29-year-old Lamar County man was arrested Thursday and charged with a felony count of grand larceny/auto.

Christian West was taken into custody in Glendale by deputies from the Forrest County Sheriff’s Department and turned over to the Hattiesburg Police Department.

Additional charges are pending, and the investigation is ongoing.

West was booked into the Forrest County Jail.

The event began about 7 p.m. Thursday, when officers responded to a call that a 2018 Chevrolet truck had been taken from the 5100 block of U.S. 49.

Officers said the truck had been left unlocked with the keys inside.

With the help of the Forrest County Sheriff’s Department, the vehicle was located in Glendale shortly after,

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

