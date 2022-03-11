Lamar Co. man charged with pick-up theft

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A 29-year-old Lamar County man was arrested Thursday and charged with a felony count of grand larceny/auto.

Christian West was taken into custody in Glendale by deputies from the Forrest County Sheriff’s Department and turned over to the Hattiesburg Police Department.

Additional charges are pending, and the investigation is ongoing.

West was booked into the Forrest County Jail.

The event began about 7 p.m. Thursday, when officers responded to a call that a 2018 Chevrolet truck had been taken from the 5100 block of U.S. 49.

Officers said the truck had been left unlocked with the keys inside.

With the help of the Forrest County Sheriff’s Department, the vehicle was located in Glendale shortly after,

