Lady Bobcats playing their best basketball headed into NJCAA Tournament

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - One might think the Lady Bobcats advancing to the NJCAA DI Tournament is a foregone conclusion.

After all, they have won six straight Region 23 titles.

However, Jones College had its rough patches this season - losing three consecutive games in February.

Once the young group figured out how to play together, they began playing their best basketball. The Lady Bobcats are winners of seven in a row headed into the national tournament.

“More than anything I think just tournament time we have a group of winners and competitors and this is important to them,” said head coach Missy Bilderback. “And I just think they’ve played really well down the stretch together.”

“I think it’s more about proving ourselves that we had rough times but I think we overcome that,” said freshman guard Olivia Knight. “It’s going to be tough but I think we’re built for it. You gotta take some losses to get to the big dubs.”

“I really love playing with them and we have a chance to go do something nobody else has,” said freshman guard Meloney Thames, named MACCC Player of the Week for the second straight week. “And I hope we can fulfill what we want to do.”

No. 23 seed Jones College opens the NJCAA Tournament on Wednesday at 4 p.m. against 10-seeded New Mexico.

