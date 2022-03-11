Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Advertisement

Lady Bobcats playing their best basketball headed into NJCAA Tournament

By Taylor Curet
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 11:33 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - One might think the Lady Bobcats advancing to the NJCAA DI Tournament is a foregone conclusion.

After all, they have won six straight Region 23 titles.

However, Jones College had its rough patches this season - losing three consecutive games in February.

Once the young group figured out how to play together, they began playing their best basketball. The Lady Bobcats are winners of seven in a row headed into the national tournament.

“More than anything I think just tournament time we have a group of winners and competitors and this is important to them,” said head coach Missy Bilderback. “And I just think they’ve played really well down the stretch together.”

“I think it’s more about proving ourselves that we had rough times but I think we overcome that,” said freshman guard Olivia Knight. “It’s going to be tough but I think we’re built for it. You gotta take some losses to get to the big dubs.”

“I really love playing with them and we have a chance to go do something nobody else has,” said freshman guard Meloney Thames, named MACCC Player of the Week for the second straight week. “And I hope we can fulfill what we want to do.”

No. 23 seed Jones College opens the NJCAA Tournament on Wednesday at 4 p.m. against 10-seeded New Mexico.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

SkyWest Airlines is ending its service to the Hattiesburg-Laurel Regional Airport.
SkyWest to end service to Hattiesburg-Laurel Regional Airport
Joel Chad Graves
Man pleads guilty, sentenced for fatally shooting son in 2018
Trista Whitman was approved Tuesday as Petal High School's women's basketball coach.
Petal High introduces new basketball coach
Dakota Saucier, 24, of Hattiesburg, was arrested and booked into the Forres County Jail.
Hub City man charged with aggravated assault after stabbing another man
JPD: Man arrested, charged with capital murder after shooting at gas station

Latest News

Jones College Lady Bobcats
Lady Bobcats playing their best basketball headed into NJCAA Tournament
Dustin Dickerson, Southern Miss
Sophomore shortstop Dustin Dickerson finding his groove
Dustin Dickerson, Southern Miss
Sophomore shortstop Dustin Dickerson finding his groove
Left: Logan Spell / Right: Brian Buchanan
Two arrested during Tennessee-Ole Miss game scheduled in court in March