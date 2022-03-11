Hub City holds memorial 2 years after first COVID-19 case reported in Miss.

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Friday, March 11, marks two years since the first confirmed case of COVID-19 was reported in Mississippi. The case was reportedly at Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg.

On Friday morning, Hub City officials gathered at the steps of city hall for prayer and a moment of silence.

Around 467 total lives have been lost in the city of Hattiesburg to COVID-19. That is about 307 residents in Forrest County and 160 residents in Lamar County.

“We come to offer prayers for their families, and we pray for our community, that we might take the past two years and hope that those two years have grown our individual and collective resolve, our sense of compassion, and hopefully make us better people going forward,” said Mayor Toby Barker.

Barker talked to the city officials and healthcare workers who gathered to remember the changes and challenges of the past two years.

“The difference in this calamity is the long-term nature of it. It wasn’t like a tornado or a hurricane (where) you rebuild for several weeks and then you kind of get back to normal. This stayed with us. A year of waiting for a vaccine. New variants, more severe variants, news every day of hospitalizations, ICU admissions, deaths, hearing that our friends and family had come down with this and hoping for the best,” said Barker.

The city recognized the abundance of qualified healthcare workers, educators, first responders and faith leaders who bravely worked through the pandemic.

“And, two years later today, we see what we hope is the acceptance that some form of COVID will always be here. But with it come the tools, the expertise, the access to healthcare that allow us to live with COVID,” said Barker.

Barker says, now, the city is equipped to handle the cases thrown its way.

Exactly two years ago is also when the world health organization first declared the COVID-19 virus a pandemic.

