Extra Table hosts ‘Mississippi’s largest packing party’ for March of the Mayors’ food drive

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - For the past few weeks, cities across the Pine Belt have been busy collecting their assigned items.

On Thursday morning, volunteers gathered for what Extra Table is calling “Mississippi’s Largest Food Box Packing Party.” By 11 a.m., volunteers had packed 2,000 food boxes.

Executive Director of Extra Table, Martha Allen, says it’s been a great turnout for the first-ever Pine Belt March of the Mayors.

“We had over 200 people registered today and then teams from all different corporations locally, come and join us as well. So we have an amazing crew packing we’ve got an amazing leadership team that’s keeping everything organized and you know big props to the mayors that are here today,” says Allen.

Mayors helped pack boxes and got to see their city’s donations come together to benefit food pantries.

“I’m very thankful for the community spirit that Sumrall has shown,” says Mayor Joel Lofton. “We’ve got a great community we have tremendous support from our schools, from our sponsors in town with Ramey’s, Sumrall Drugs and Daily Dose Coffee Shop. Those were our drop off sites.”

Ellisville Mayor Lynn Buckhaults says when Extra Table reached out, he knew his city would be up for the challenge. “They just went all out not just inside the city limits but the community as a whole. And I’m very proud I’m very thankful that we had the opportunity to take part in this. And each one of those granola bars was bought and put in that box by an individual and I thank each and every one of them for that,” Buckhaults says.

Regional sponsor, Spire Energy had crews helping pack and move boxes.

“Spire serves is kind of our message and we want people to know that we do serve the community and not only natural gas, but also in these different endeavors with the food banks,” says Freddie Triplett, spokesperson for Spire.

Local hospital Merit Health Wesley also had employees attend the packing party. The hospital donated a few thousand dollars worth of staples in the name of each Pine Belt City.

“It’s a great opportunity for the hospital to give a little bit back of some of the blessings that it’s received over the last few years here in the COVID crisis. We’re happy to help. And we couldn’t pick just one city to support,” says Merit Health Wesley CEO Matthew Banks.

Local food pantries came by and picked up trucks full of food boxes throughout the day. The food will go directly to local staple programs and soup kitchens. 13 Pine Belt cities helped make the first march of the mayors in the pine belt a success. Allen thanked every person who dropped a food item in a bin and helped pack a box. She says she can’t wait to see the event grow next year.

