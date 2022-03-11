Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Advertisement

Cat renamed ‘Dorothy’ after miraculously surviving deadly Iowa tornado

Because of the miraculous survival, the cat’s owner decided to rename her Dorothy, after the character from “The Wizard of Oz.” (Source: KCCI)
By Lauren Johnson
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 6:58 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUMESTON, Iowa (KCCI) - A cat in Iowa used one of her nine lives when she survived a tornado over the weekend.

Because of the miraculous survival, the cat’s owner decided to rename her Dorothy, after the character from “The Wizard of Oz.”

Dorothy managed to survive the storm Saturday by hiding in a shed that was leveled by the twister.

Dorothy’s owner Patty Arnold doesn’t know how her pet survived. The cat managed to scathe by with only matted fur due to mud and debris.

“The only thing left [of the shed] was the door laying on the ground and the floor,” Arnold said. “So, I don’t know how she did it; God was with her, too.”

Arnold’s property was destroyed by the EF-2 tornado. Barns and farm equipment are now reduced to piles of rubble. She said her horse trailer and dumpster were carried a quarter of a mile away by the twister.

Officials said seven people were killed in the devastating storms that ripped through central Iowa.

Copyright 2022 KCCI via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SkyWest Airlines is ending its service to the Hattiesburg-Laurel Regional Airport.
SkyWest to end service to Hattiesburg-Laurel Regional Airport
Joel Chad Graves
Man pleads guilty, sentenced for fatally shooting son in 2018
Trista Whitman was approved Tuesday as Petal High School's women's basketball coach.
Petal High introduces new basketball coach
Dakota Saucier, 24, of Hattiesburg, was arrested and booked into the Forres County Jail.
Hub City man charged with aggravated assault after stabbing another man
JPD: Man arrested, charged with capital murder after shooting at gas station

Latest News

North Korea’s neighbors detected two ballistic launches last week. North Korea later said it...
N. Korea may fire huge missile to put spy satellite in space
This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows a closeup view of fires in an...
Russian strikes hit western Ukraine as offensive widens
FILE - San Diego Padres left fielder Allen Cordoba passes a logo for Play Ball, an initiative...
Test for MLB players will be how deal looks to them in ‘26
The Russian military's attempts to control Ukraine's energy infrastructure have rung alarm...
Officials fear Russia is targeting Ukraine's nuclear sites
Caleb Rogers is accused of using a department-issued gun to try to rob a casino on Feb. 27, the...
Las Vegas Metro officer accused of using department’s gun in casino robbery