Youth Challenge class gets glimpse of possible future

Cadets from Youth Challenge Academy Class 56 got a glimpse of a potential future Thursday at Camp Shelby.
By Charles Herrington
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 3:54 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Youth Challenge Academy Class 56 cadets at Camp Shelby got a hands-on look at military technology Thursday during a special visit by the U.S. Army.

Among the assets, the Army brought: AS1 Adventure Semitrailer, a 60-foot vehicle with several self-contained warrior exhibits and simulation systems.

During the visit, cadets flew in an Apache helicopter flight simulator and experienced a virtual parachute drop.

They also used the Army Career Navigation System to check out dozens of careers and educational opportunities available to them in the Army.

The semitrailer also made stops this week at high schools in Gulfport, Biloxi and Ocean Springs.

Class 56 is in week eight of a 22-week academy.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Jones College Lady Bobcats
Lady Bobcats playing their best basketball headed into NJCAA Tournament
Dustin Dickerson, Southern Miss
Sophomore shortstop Dustin Dickerson finding his groove
