Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Advertisement

With latest Amtrak hearing delayed, Coast cities eagerly waiting to start depot renovations

The final decision was scheduled to come this week but has since been pushed back to next month.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 7:20 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Passenger rail service’s comeback on the Gulf Coast is potentially right around the corner, and South Mississippi cities are ready to go once they get the final green light to start renovations.

Officials in Pascagoula say Amtrak has agreed to replace the platform at the city’s depot, but there’s still no timeline on when that work will start.

The $375,000 renovation will be done using funds from a Southern Rail Commission grant, as well as county and city funds to make the parking improvements and improve lighting.

Officials in Pascagoula say Amtrak has agreed to replace the platform at the city’s depot, but...
Officials in Pascagoula say Amtrak has agreed to replace the platform at the city’s depot, but there’s still no timeline on when that work will start.(WLOX)

It’s a similar story in Gulfport where city leaders are also waiting for more details before starting upgrades to the historic train depot.

Biloxi, however, says they’ve been ready for the passenger rail service’s return. The city’s multi-modal transit center is already set up and ready to go and already includes a CTA hub, restrooms, a lobby, a restaurant, and ticket counters in place. The last step is a new platform that Amtrak is expected to build east of Reynoir Street.

The Biloxi transit center is already equipped with a CTA hub, restrooms, lobby, restaurant, and...
The Biloxi transit center is already equipped with a CTA hub, restrooms, lobby, restaurant, and ticket counters,(WLOX)

Initially, the final decision on when those cities could being work was set to happen this week, but the Surface Transportation Board pushed back the hearing, delaying it until next month. It’s now scheduled to be heard on April 6 and April 8.

If approved, Southern Rail Commission Knox Ross says the trains could be restored as early as fall of this year.

The route will run from Mobile to New Orleans with four stops along the coast in Biloxi, Gulfport, Pascagoula, and Bay St. Louis.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“...If I ever find out anybody has committed a crime against the elderly, I will come after...
Elderly, disabled veteran found in ‘unhealthy conditions;’ 5 accused of abuse, narcotics-related charges
SkyWest Airlines is ending its service to the Hattiesburg-Laurel Regional Airport.
SkyWest to end service to Hattiesburg-Laurel Regional Airport
Entrepreneur opens 4 businesses in downtown Hattiesburg
Entrepreneur opens 4 businesses in downtown Hattiesburg
A 54-year-old Oak Vale resident died from injuries sustained in a two-vehicle collision in...
Motorcyclist killed in 2-vehicle crash Thursday in Marion County
Joel Chad Graves
Man pleads guilty, sentenced for fatally shooting son in 2018

Latest News

Doggie Days at Southern Miss.
Doggie Days at Southern Miss
Chick-fil-A coming to Forrest General Hospital
Chick-fil-A coming to Forrest General Hospital
Columbia Police speak about "Operation Guardian" Friday.
Columbia police’s ‘Operation Guardian’ nets three arrests
6pm Headlines 3/11
6pm Headlines 3/11
A Chick-fil-A is soon coming to Forrest General Hospital.
Chick-fil-A coming to Forrest General Hospital