With latest Amtrak hearing delayed, Coast cities eagerly waiting to start depot renovations

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Passenger rail service’s comeback on the Gulf Coast is potentially right around the corner, and South Mississippi cities are ready to go once they get the final green light to start renovations.

Officials in Pascagoula say Amtrak has agreed to replace the platform at the city’s depot, but there’s still no timeline on when that work will start.

The $375,000 renovation will be done using funds from a Southern Rail Commission grant, as well as county and city funds to make the parking improvements and improve lighting.

It’s a similar story in Gulfport where city leaders are also waiting for more details before starting upgrades to the historic train depot.

Biloxi, however, says they’ve been ready for the passenger rail service’s return. The city’s multi-modal transit center is already set up and ready to go and already includes a CTA hub, restrooms, a lobby, a restaurant, and ticket counters in place. The last step is a new platform that Amtrak is expected to build east of Reynoir Street.

Initially, the final decision on when those cities could being work was set to happen this week, but the Surface Transportation Board pushed back the hearing, delaying it until next month. It’s now scheduled to be heard on April 6 and April 8.

If approved, Southern Rail Commission Knox Ross says the trains could be restored as early as fall of this year.

The route will run from Mobile to New Orleans with four stops along the coast in Biloxi, Gulfport, Pascagoula, and Bay St. Louis.

