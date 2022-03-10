Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Advertisement

Warm and sunny tomorrow but a late-season cold snap is expected this weekend

Patrick's Wednesday PM Forecast 3/9
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 6:36 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Good evening everyone! Skies will be mostly cloudy for the rest of this evening as temperatures hold steady into the low 50s this evening. Lows tonight will be in the mid 40s

Tomorrow will start off partly cloudy, but the clouds will clear out, leaving us sunny by lunchtime. Highs will soar into the low 70s.

Friday will be warm with highs in the mid 70s. A cold front will move though late in the day, which will give us scattered t-storms during the evening and overnight hours.

Temperatures will plummet this weekend as we experience a late-season cold snow. Highs on Saturday will only reach the upper 40s. A hard freeze is expected on Sunday morning as lows bottom out into the mid 20s! You will need to bring in or protect any of your young and tender plants and flowers.

We’ll quickly warm up as we go into early next week. Highs will reach the 70s by next Tuesday and Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

SkyWest Airlines is ending its service to the Hattiesburg-Laurel Regional Airport.
SkyWest to end service to Hattiesburg-Laurel Regional Airport
Brenda Dennison & Adrian LeSure
Mississippi couple accused of locking children in dog cage
Dakota Saucier, 24, of Hattiesburg, was arrested and booked into the Forres County Jail.
Hub City man charged with aggravated assault after stabbing another man
Joel Chad Graves
Man pleads guilty, sentenced for fatally shooting son in 2018
Anyone with information on the children’s whereabouts is asked to immediately dial 911. You may...
UPDATE: 3 missing Jones County children found safe

Latest News

Patrick's PM Forecast 3/10
T-Storms will move in late Friday before a big Arctic Blast moves in on Saturday
Patrick's PM Forecast 3/10
Patrick's PM Forecast 3/10
03/10 Ryan’s “Sun Returns” Thursday Morning Forecast
The sun returns, but it won’t linger long before the rain returns as well.
03/10 Ryan’s “Sun Returns” Thursday Morning Forecast
03/10 Ryan’s “Sun Returns” Thursday Morning Forecast