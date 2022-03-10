T-Storms will move in late Friday before a big Arctic Blast moves in on Saturday

Good evening everyone! Skies will be mostly cloudy for the rest of this evening as temperatures hold steady into the mid 50s this evening. Lows tonight will be in the mid 40s

Friday will be warm with highs in the mid 70s. A cold front will move though late in the day, which will give us scattered t-storms during the evening and overnight hours.

Temperatures will plummet this weekend as we experience a late-season cold snow. Highs on Saturday will only reach the upper 40s. A hard freeze is expected on Sunday morning as lows bottom out into the mid 20s! You will need to bring in or protect any of your young and tender plants and flowers.

We’ll quickly warm up as we go into early next week. Highs will reach the 70s by next Tuesday and Wednesday.

Our next chance of rain will move in next Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.