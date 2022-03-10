The sun returns, but it won’t linger long before the rain returns as well.

Good morning, Pine Belt!

Finally getting a change to the cloudy, wet pattern we’ve been stuck in since the week started!

Expect to see a few clouds in the sky to start the day, and even an isolated light shower near the Coast, but sunny skies take over quickly

That’ll mean warmer temperatures as well, climbing above the seasonal average and into the low-70s Thursday.

Sadly, this will be a short-lived change.

Friday will begin warm and sunny, but clouds build throughout the day ahead of an evening front. This front will bring another round of overnight rain, with the tiniest off-chance of some frozen precipitation mixing in early Saturday morning.

That’s right, frozen precipitation...meaning a significant drop in temperatures is coming. That’ll bring highs down into the 40s with blustery conditions for Saturday, but the coldest air won’t arrive until Sunday morning, when lows fall into the mid-20s in the Hattiesburg metro area.

This is dangerously cold territory, so remember to take steps to protect your pets, plants, pipes and people.

Thankfully, this cold snap will be almost as short-lived as Thursday’s warm up was, as we’ll be back to “above average” highs as early as Monday.

