State Supreme Court reverses Appeals Court decision in Courtney Rainey witness intimidation case

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Canton woman found guilty of witness intimidation will remain behind bars and must serve her full sentence, according to the Mississippi State Supreme Court.

Thursday, the high court reversed the decision of the Mississippi Court of Appeals, upholding the Madison County Circuit Court’s decision to find Courtney Rainey guilty of witness intimidation.

Meanwhile, justices ruled that Rainey’s 15-year sentence, although lengthy, does not violate the Eighth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which bars cruel and unusual punishment.

“The circuit judge clearly articulated the severity of the crime and repeatedly expressed concerns for crimes that obstruct justice,” the court wrote.

Rainey, a former city of Canton employee, was convicted of witness intimidation in 2019. She was sentenced to 15 years in prison by a Madison County Circuit Court judge.

Rainey, who was previously Canton’s director of Human and Cultural Needs, appealed her conviction, which was overturned. Attorney General Lynn Fitch appealed that decision to the state’s highest court.

At the heart of the matter was Rainey’s interaction with Emma Ousley. According to court records, Rainey helped Ousley register to vote and then gave her a ride to the polls during the 2017 municipal elections. She then gave Ousley $10 for lunch.

In 2018, the Madison County District Attorney’s Office launched an investigation into potential voter fraud in Canton. Attorneys with the DA’s office interviewed Ousley and questioned her about Rainey, court documents state.

Ousley testified at trial that Rainey “did not intimidate her but that Rainey asked her what she said to investigators.” Ousley recalled that she told Rainey that she ‘was going to tell the truth.’ However, Ousley later contradicted this statement and testified that Rainey told Ousley ‘to tell the truth.’”

She also told the court that Rainey had visited her apartment and her job after Ousley had met with investigators.

The high court said Ousley clearly gave conflicting statements in court and reinstated the decision of the lower court’s ruling.

The court also disagreed that the sentence given to the former Canton city employee was too long. Rainey’s attorney had stated that the 15-year sentence “far exceed(ed) the sentences and resolutions on the other defendants in separate but related cases.”

However, the supreme court ruled that the other defendants were charged with voter fraud, not witness intimidation, which falls under a different statute. “While Rainey correctly contends that her conviction was more severe, the statutory maximum sentence for voting crimes and witness intimidation are not similar.”

Justices also point out that several of the other individuals cited by Rainey also pled guilty, rather than have their cases go to court.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.