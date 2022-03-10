SkyWest to end service to Hattiesburg-Laurel Regional Airport

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - SkyWest Airlines has announced its intention to end service at 29 airports because of a nationwide pilot shortage.

Hattiesburg-Laurel Regional Airport Executive Director Tom Heanue said Thursday his airport is included in that list.

Heanue said SkyWest plans to file a public notice with the U.S. Department of Transportation on Friday announcing its intention to end service to PIB and 28 other airports.

SkyWest currently offers flights daily to and from Houston, Texas.

Heanue said the changes will not be immediate and the airport is already exploring possible alternatives moving forward.

“Fortunately, we’ve got the top air service consultant in the country working with us and he had alerted us the pilot shortage could trigger something like this,” Heanue said. “We expect no changes in the next 90 days, although efforts will be underway to identify a replacement carrier that best meets Pine Belt passenger needs including our military passengers. The transition process could take until the end of the year and SkyWest has committed to do their best to serve us until that transition can smoothly occur.”

SkyWest is also ending service to Meridian Regional Airport.

