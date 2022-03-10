Runaway Jones County teen found, safe

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) -A runaway Jones County teen was located overnight by deputies from the Jones County Sheriff’s Department.

The JCSD said Thursday morning that Alonzo Earl McRee, 17, had been found and was safe.

McRee was deemed a runaway Sunday. He had last been seen in the vicinity of J.P. Geddie Road in Ellisville on Sunday.

