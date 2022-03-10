Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Advertisement

Runaway Jones County teen found, safe

The Jones County Sheriff's Department said Thursday runaway teen Alonzo Earl McRee, had been...
The Jones County Sheriff's Department said Thursday runaway teen Alonzo Earl McRee, had been located and was safe. McRee had been missing since Sunday.(Jones County Sheriff's Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 10:36 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) -A runaway Jones County teen was located overnight by deputies from the Jones County Sheriff’s Department.

The JCSD said Thursday morning that Alonzo Earl McRee, 17, had been found and was safe.

McRee was deemed a runaway Sunday. He had last been seen in the vicinity of J.P. Geddie Road in Ellisville on Sunday.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

“...If I ever find out anybody has committed a crime against the elderly, I will come after...
Elderly, disabled veteran found in ‘unhealthy conditions;’ 5 accused of abuse, narcotics-related charges
SkyWest Airlines is ending its service to the Hattiesburg-Laurel Regional Airport.
SkyWest to end service to Hattiesburg-Laurel Regional Airport
Entrepreneur opens 4 businesses in downtown Hattiesburg
Entrepreneur opens 4 businesses in downtown Hattiesburg
A 54-year-old Oak Vale resident died from injuries sustained in a two-vehicle collision in...
Motorcyclist killed in 2-vehicle crash Thursday in Marion County
Joel Chad Graves
Man pleads guilty, sentenced for fatally shooting son in 2018

Latest News

Doggie Days at Southern Miss.
Doggie Days at Southern Miss
Chick-fil-A coming to Forrest General Hospital
Chick-fil-A coming to Forrest General Hospital
Columbia Police speak about "Operation Guardian" Friday.
Columbia police’s ‘Operation Guardian’ nets three arrests
6pm Headlines 3/11
6pm Headlines 3/11
A Chick-fil-A is soon coming to Forrest General Hospital.
Chick-fil-A coming to Forrest General Hospital