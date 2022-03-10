Petal High introduces new basketball coach

From Petal School District

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) – The Folks entrusted with finding the next women’s basketball coach for Petal High School looked hard at the list of candidates, but as it turned out, didn’t need to look too far.

Trista Whitman, who spent the past season at Forrest County Agricultural High School, was approved Tuesday as Petal’s new coach by the Petal School District Board of Trustees.

“We are super excited to welcome Coach Trista Whitman as our next women’s basketball coach,” PSD director of athletics Wendy Hogue said. “Throughout the interview process, Coach Whitman’s energy, passion for growing our girls _ first as people, then as players _ and her professionalism set her apart, making her the clear choice for the committee.”

Whitman’s stint in Brooklyn saw the Lady Aggies match the number of wins by FCAHS from the previous two years combined.

Prior to Forrest County AHS, Whitman served at Stringer High School and guided the Lady Red Devils to their first playoff win in three years.

“I am overjoyed to become part of the Petal High School family and excited to start building a championship program, while investing in the players for their success beyond basketball,” Whitman said. “I am very thankful to the Petal High School administration and athletic department for this opportunity.”

Before beginning her high school coaching career, Whitman served as an intern for the University of Alabama-Birmingham basketball under her former head coach, Randy Norton.

As a player, Whitman signed with the University of Alabama and played 19 games before an injury sidelined her for the remainder of the season.

Following extensive rehabilitation, she transferred to UAB for her final three years.

She was named to the CoSIDA All-Region Team and the Conference USA Commissioner’s Honor Roll. Whitman was part of UAB’s first ever C-USA championship and was one of four players to start every game her senior season.

She averaged nine points and four rebounds a game while dishing out 67 assists, blocking 10 blocks and coming up with 20 steals.

Whitman prepped at Presbyterian Christian School under then-Coach Missy Bilderback.

Whitman’s high school accolades included:

Clarion Ledger Player of the Year

USA Today “All-USA Player of the Year” for Mississippi

McDonald’s All-America nominee

Three-time member of the Clarion Ledger’s “Dandy Dozen”

Three thousand career points

Two state championship appearances and a state title.

