Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Advertisement

Petal High introduces new basketball coach

Trista Whitman was approved Tuesday as Petal High School's women's basketball coach.
Trista Whitman was approved Tuesday as Petal High School's women's basketball coach.(Petal School District)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 1:43 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

From Petal School District

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) – The Folks entrusted with finding the next women’s basketball coach for Petal High School looked hard at the list of candidates, but as it turned out, didn’t need to look too far.

Trista Whitman, who spent the past season at Forrest County Agricultural High School, was approved Tuesday as Petal’s new coach by the Petal School District Board of Trustees.

“We are super excited to welcome Coach Trista Whitman as our next women’s basketball coach,” PSD director of athletics Wendy Hogue said. “Throughout the interview process, Coach Whitman’s energy, passion for growing our girls _ first as people, then as players _ and her professionalism set her apart, making her the clear choice for the committee.”

Whitman’s stint in Brooklyn saw the Lady Aggies match the number of wins by FCAHS from the previous two years combined.

Prior to Forrest County AHS, Whitman served at Stringer High School and guided the Lady Red Devils to their first playoff win in three years.

“I am overjoyed to become part of the Petal High School family and excited to start building a championship program, while investing in the players for their success beyond basketball,” Whitman said. “I am very thankful to the Petal High School administration and athletic department for this opportunity.”

Before beginning her high school coaching career, Whitman served as an intern for the University of Alabama-Birmingham basketball under her former head coach, Randy Norton.

As a player, Whitman signed with the University of Alabama and played 19 games before an injury sidelined her for the remainder of the season.

Following extensive rehabilitation, she transferred to UAB for her final three years.

She was named to the CoSIDA All-Region Team and the Conference USA Commissioner’s Honor Roll. Whitman was part of UAB’s first ever C-USA championship and was one of four players to start every game her senior season.

She averaged nine points and four rebounds a game while dishing out 67 assists, blocking 10 blocks and coming up with 20 steals.

Whitman prepped at Presbyterian Christian School under then-Coach Missy Bilderback.

Whitman’s high school accolades included:

  • Clarion Ledger Player of the Year
  • USA Today “All-USA Player of the Year” for Mississippi
  • McDonald’s All-America nominee
  • Three-time member of the Clarion Ledger’s “Dandy Dozen”
  • Three thousand career points
  • Two state championship appearances and a state title.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

“...If I ever find out anybody has committed a crime against the elderly, I will come after...
Elderly, disabled veteran found in ‘unhealthy conditions;’ 5 accused of abuse, narcotics-related charges
SkyWest Airlines is ending its service to the Hattiesburg-Laurel Regional Airport.
SkyWest to end service to Hattiesburg-Laurel Regional Airport
Entrepreneur opens 4 businesses in downtown Hattiesburg
Entrepreneur opens 4 businesses in downtown Hattiesburg
A 54-year-old Oak Vale resident died from injuries sustained in a two-vehicle collision in...
Motorcyclist killed in 2-vehicle crash Thursday in Marion County
Joel Chad Graves
Man pleads guilty, sentenced for fatally shooting son in 2018

Latest News

University of Southern Mississippi high jumper Corvell Todd will be competing in his second,...
USM high jumper has sights set high
Jones College Lady Bobcats
Lady Bobcats playing their best basketball headed into NJCAA Tournament
Jones College Lady Bobcats
Lady Bobcats playing their best basketball headed into NJCAA Tournament
Dustin Dickerson, Southern Miss
Sophomore shortstop Dustin Dickerson finding his groove
Dustin Dickerson, Southern Miss
Sophomore shortstop Dustin Dickerson finding his groove