Pearl River returns to NJCAA DI Tournament

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Pearl River Community College isn’t just representing Poplarville at the NJCAA DI Men’s Basketball Tournament in Hutchinson, Kansas - it’s representing the state of Mississippi.

The Wildcats put together another impressive 24-3 season with a MACCC regular season title and Region 23 Tournament Championship.

Coach Chris Oney’s crew has lost just five games in three years - dating back to PRCC’s 28-0 2020 season cut short due to COVID.

That consistent level of success is why talented players like Dylan Brumfield decided to join the Wildcats.

“You’re going to get better coming here,” said Brumfield, an Oak Grove grad. “[Oney]’s going to push you to be the best and I just wanted to be the best. So I came out here and we’re the best.”

“Beginning of the season we all had doubt but we all trusted each other and pulled through,” said PRCC sophomore guard Cameron Brown, a Hattiesburg grad. “So we’re just going with that mindset. We’re already from Mississippi, we’re really not supposed to be there.”

Pearl River opens NJCAA Tournament play as the No. 17 seed against No. 16 Moberly Area on Monday at 10 a.m.

“Well it’s been very gratifying this year because we have those three guys that were a part of the 28-0 team that because of COVID didn’t get the chance to go experience Hutch,” Oney said. “For those guys to go down there and see this event and have the opportunity to compete for a national championship, it’s made this ride even more fun.”

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.