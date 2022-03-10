Nick’s Ice House preparing for ‘Last Waltz’ event

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Though the building is gutted, the good times will roll one more time.

Nick’s Ice House was forced to close due to an electrical fire last year, but the family will hold one last night of celebration called ‘The Last Waltz.’

Sunday, March 13, from 1-8 p.m., many bands known for performing at Nick’s, such as Mississippi Shakedown and Nick’s Icemen, will all perform one last time.

“Just bring some chairs and be ready because it is going to be a great day,” said family friend Joe Davis. “We’re not going to have a stale minute.”

It is recommended that all bring their own chairs.

Drinks will also be served by the staff, but attendees are allowed to bring their own as well.

