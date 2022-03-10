Win Stuff
New director appointed for Coleman Center for Families and Children

By Marissa McCardell
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 6:49 PM CST
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - During its meeting on Tuesday, the Petal School District Board of Trustees approved the promotion of Jana Perry as the new director for The Coleman Center For Families and Children.

Perry will join the center after previously serving as assistant principal at Petal Primary School for the last four years.

“I felt a calling to be out in the community and to really gain some knowledge and some interest in learning more about our families and making sure we are taking care all of our families from birth to five years old before they even get to our schools,” said Perry.

Prior to joining Petal Primary, she also served as the Director of Education and Programs for the Mississippi Children’s Museum in Jackson, where she wrote close to $1.5 million in grants for the museum.

“I think that’s an important component for our district. I think that anything the Coleman Center does from here on out is only going to magnify what we are already doing in the community,” said Perry.

According to Perry, she wants to continue to educate parents as much as possible on what they can do to help prepare their children for school.

Perry’s director position will be in effect on July 1, 2022.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

