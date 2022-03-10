Miss Hattiesburg uses platform to discuss disability awareness, education

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg resident is preparing to represent the Hub City at the Miss Mississippi competition this summer. Right now, she’s using her platform to bring awareness to her passion - a social-educational curriculum for children with disabilities.

Vivian O’Neal has been competing in pageants since she was in high school and says it shaped her into the confident woman she is today.

“The thing that drew me to it first was the scholarships and the opportunity to perform my talent. I’ve been a dancer since the age of three. So, that was a huge part of the appeal for me, and I saw the impact that it had on my professional skills on my academic ability,” said O’Neal.

She is currently a Southern Miss graduate student getting her master’s degree in higher education, administration and student affairs. More importantly, O’Neal says she’s a sister to a sibling with disabilities and the daughter of educators.

“So Josiah, my brother, has Nemaline Myopathy, which is a really rare muscular disease, and, so he has always been just a huge part of my life, but it also gave me a different perspective than I think I wouldn’t have had had he not been part of my family, and, so I saw kind of the struggles and experiences that he had going through an education system and his social life and just kind of what those challenges looked like in those barriers looked like,” said O’Neal.

O’Neal is using her platform to spread awareness about her curriculum series – capABLE. It’s a disability inclusion curriculum for students kindergarten through the 3rd grade. She’s even working to write a children’s book series to go along with it.

“I really thought it was so important to make sure that students with disabilities, whether they’re visible or invisible, have sort of a character to identify with or see themselves represented in media in some way. And so, as a response to that, I decided to write a companion children’s book called Josiah’s Big Day, which is inspired by my brother Josiah. But there are four different characters throughout the curriculum and so my goal is to have one book per character,” said O’Neal.

The book is available on the capABLE website and in T-Bone’s Record & Cafe on Hardy Street. O’Neal is looking forward to building out her curriculum.

“It has taken off so much since I created it, and I think I really found a need in school systems. Teachers are responding too and students are responding to it. And so I hope that there’s some way that I can continue to grow the program and hopefully make that my full-time job,” said O’Neal.

Her advice to young girls entering the pageant world is to just jump into it and take your passions with you.

O’Neal held the Miss USM title in 2019 and 2020 but was unable to compete because of COVID-19. She says it’s exciting to continue her relationships in the pageant world and to continue to represent her home.

“I’ve lived here forever and went to school here. And so that’s something that’s so special to me to get to kind of evolve from Miss USM when I was an undergraduate student into now a graduate student as Miss Hattiesburg, and so I’m so proud of Hattiesburg. It’s been really cool to see how the city has grown along with me,” said O’Neal.

O’Neal will compete in Miss Mississippi in June and will continue her work with capABLE and towards her master’s degree along the way.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.