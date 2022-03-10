Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Advertisement

Michigan announces 1st charges in Boy Scouts investigation

Michigan’s attorney general announced the first criminal charges after launching a statewide...
Michigan’s attorney general announced the first criminal charges after launching a statewide investigation into the Boy Scouts of America.(Source: CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 6:21 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan authorities on Wednesday announced the first criminal charges stemming from the state’s review of child sexual abuse lawsuits against the Boy Scouts of America, charging a former troop leader before his release from a New York prison on separate crimes.

Mark Chapman, 51, is accused of sexually assaulting two boys at the time he was a scoutmaster in the Detroit suburb of Roseville, where he also worked in and attended The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Starting in 2000, one victim was abused at the church — where the troop sometimes met — and other places from the time he was 13 or 14 until he was 17, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said. The second victim was assaulted for years beginning when he was about 11.

One of the men called a tip line.

“It’s not just important for us to hold the person accountable for all the harm that was suffered by the victims ... but to prevent future crimes from occurring,” Nessel said at a news conference in Detroit. The charges, she said, “are only the beginning.”

Chapman, who is due to be paroled in New York this week after serving more than nine years for child abuse convictions there, was charged now so he cannot leave the criminal justice system, she said. Authorities were working to extradite him to Michigan.

The Associated Press could not immediately determine if Chapman has a lawyer.

The attorney general’s office and the Michigan State Police last year launched a joint review of what now are 5,000 civil claims forwarded by the Boy Scouts. A completed review of 550 claims resulted in roughly 60 inquiries being sent to state police for further investigation.

The Boy Scouts last month reached a tentative settlement with a bankruptcy committee representing more than 80,000 men who say they were molested as children by Scout leaders and others. All told, the compensation fund would total more than $2.6 billion, which would be the largest aggregate sex abuse settlement in U.S. history.

Also Wednesday, Nessel gave an update on a yearslong probe of sex abuse by clergy in the Roman Catholic Church. It has resulted in 11 prosecutions.

The office has reviewed all but 245,000 of 5 million paper and digital documents from Michigan’s seven dioceses. The review has identified 454 accused priests and 811 reported victims, she said.

___

Follow David Eggert at https://twitter.com/DavidEggert00

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SkyWest Airlines is ending its service to the Hattiesburg-Laurel Regional Airport.
SkyWest to end service to Hattiesburg-Laurel Regional Airport
Brenda Dennison & Adrian LeSure
Mississippi couple accused of locking children in dog cage
Dakota Saucier, 24, of Hattiesburg, was arrested and booked into the Forres County Jail.
Hub City man charged with aggravated assault after stabbing another man
Joel Chad Graves
Man pleads guilty, sentenced for fatally shooting son in 2018
Anyone with information on the children’s whereabouts is asked to immediately dial 911. You may...
UPDATE: 3 missing Jones County children found safe

Latest News

Dustin Dickerson, Southern Miss
Sophomore shortstop Dustin Dickerson finding his groove
Dustin Dickerson, Southern Miss
Sophomore shortstop Dustin Dickerson finding his groove
The Russian request announced in a tweet Thursday afternoon from its deputy U.N. ambassador...
UN council to meet on Russian claim of US labs in Ukraine
6pm Headlines 3/10
6pm Headlines 3/10
Michael Wilson
MDOC Commissioner gives update on how two-time murderer Michael Wilson escaped from CMCF, who may have helped