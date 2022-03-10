Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Advertisement

Man pleads guilty, sentenced for fatally shooting son in 2018

Joel Chad Graves
Joel Chad Graves(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 2:54 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A man pleaded guilty to the 2018 shooting death of his son on Thursday.

According to Forrest County District Attorney Lin Carter, Joel Chad Graves pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

Graves was sentenced by Forrest County Circuit Court Judge Jon Mark Weathers to the maximum of 20 years behind bars.

Graves fatally shot his son, 20-year-old Joel Scott Graves, at Breckenridge Park Apartments on Aug. 16, 2018.

According to Hattiesburg police, officers responded to the shooting and found the 20-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound. Joel Scott Graves died at the scene.

HPD investigators said they believed the shooting stemmed from a domestic altercation.

Graves was originally charged with the second-degree murder of his son.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

“...If I ever find out anybody has committed a crime against the elderly, I will come after...
Elderly, disabled veteran found in ‘unhealthy conditions;’ 5 accused of abuse, narcotics-related charges
SkyWest Airlines is ending its service to the Hattiesburg-Laurel Regional Airport.
SkyWest to end service to Hattiesburg-Laurel Regional Airport
Entrepreneur opens 4 businesses in downtown Hattiesburg
Entrepreneur opens 4 businesses in downtown Hattiesburg
A 54-year-old Oak Vale resident died from injuries sustained in a two-vehicle collision in...
Motorcyclist killed in 2-vehicle crash Thursday in Marion County

Latest News

Doggie Days at Southern Miss.
Doggie Days at Southern Miss
Chick-fil-A coming to Forrest General Hospital
Chick-fil-A coming to Forrest General Hospital
Columbia Police speak about "Operation Guardian" Friday.
Columbia police’s ‘Operation Guardian’ nets three arrests
6pm Headlines 3/11
6pm Headlines 3/11
A Chick-fil-A is soon coming to Forrest General Hospital.
Chick-fil-A coming to Forrest General Hospital