Man pleads guilty, sentenced for fatally shooting son in 2018

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A man pleaded guilty to the 2018 shooting death of his son on Thursday.

According to Forrest County District Attorney Lin Carter, Joel Chad Graves pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

Graves was sentenced by Forrest County Circuit Court Judge Jon Mark Weathers to the maximum of 20 years behind bars.

Graves fatally shot his son, 20-year-old Joel Scott Graves, at Breckenridge Park Apartments on Aug. 16, 2018.

According to Hattiesburg police, officers responded to the shooting and found the 20-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound. Joel Scott Graves died at the scene.

HPD investigators said they believed the shooting stemmed from a domestic altercation.

Graves was originally charged with the second-degree murder of his son.

