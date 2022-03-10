Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Advertisement

Laurel residents warned of latest scam

The Laurel Police Department is alerting residents of a potential scam that promises a $25,000...
The Laurel Police Department is alerting residents of a potential scam that promises a $25,000 grant(Laurel Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 11:06 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department is alerting the public to a recent scam coming at victims over Facebook.

LPD has received reports of a scam where citizens receive a Facebook message with information about receiving a grant of $25,000.

The message may appear to be coming from a Facebook friend.

After initial contact, phone calls and texts are used as communication with the suspect soliciting money for expenses in order to receive the grant funds.

LPD says the suspect may have a very heavy foreign accent and ask for a transfer of funds through an app.

LPD asks that citizens be very skeptical of this type of solicitation and that they should verify before sending anyone money.

For further information call LPD..  Any persons with information about criminal activity may contact LPD or Crime Stoppers (601) 428-STOP.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

“...If I ever find out anybody has committed a crime against the elderly, I will come after...
Elderly, disabled veteran found in ‘unhealthy conditions;’ 5 accused of abuse, narcotics-related charges
SkyWest Airlines is ending its service to the Hattiesburg-Laurel Regional Airport.
SkyWest to end service to Hattiesburg-Laurel Regional Airport
Entrepreneur opens 4 businesses in downtown Hattiesburg
Entrepreneur opens 4 businesses in downtown Hattiesburg
A 54-year-old Oak Vale resident died from injuries sustained in a two-vehicle collision in...
Motorcyclist killed in 2-vehicle crash Thursday in Marion County
Joel Chad Graves
Man pleads guilty, sentenced for fatally shooting son in 2018

Latest News

Doggie Days at Southern Miss.
Doggie Days at Southern Miss
Chick-fil-A coming to Forrest General Hospital
Chick-fil-A coming to Forrest General Hospital
Columbia Police speak about "Operation Guardian" Friday.
Columbia police’s ‘Operation Guardian’ nets three arrests
6pm Headlines 3/11
6pm Headlines 3/11
A Chick-fil-A is soon coming to Forrest General Hospital.
Chick-fil-A coming to Forrest General Hospital