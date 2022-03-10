Laurel residents warned of latest scam

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department is alerting the public to a recent scam coming at victims over Facebook.

LPD has received reports of a scam where citizens receive a Facebook message with information about receiving a grant of $25,000.

The message may appear to be coming from a Facebook friend.

After initial contact, phone calls and texts are used as communication with the suspect soliciting money for expenses in order to receive the grant funds.

LPD says the suspect may have a very heavy foreign accent and ask for a transfer of funds through an app.

LPD asks that citizens be very skeptical of this type of solicitation and that they should verify before sending anyone money.

For further information call LPD.. Any persons with information about criminal activity may contact LPD or Crime Stoppers (601) 428-STOP.

